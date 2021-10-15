Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.18 Billion

Analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $10.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.86 billion and the highest is $10.60 billion. Chubb reported sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $38.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.93 billion to $39.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.48 billion to $42.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.96. 1,337,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,274. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

