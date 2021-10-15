Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.92). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 229%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.86. 7,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,485. The firm has a market cap of $544.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

