Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce $86.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.53 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $33.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $291.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $429.95 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $483.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period.

NYSE:HT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

