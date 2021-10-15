Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.18. 3,891,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.