Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Brokerages predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.18. 3,891,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

