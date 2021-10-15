Zacks: Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Post $0.62 EPS

Analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 917,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

