Zacks: Analysts Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

IHS Markit stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.24. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 6.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.