Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.57 Million

Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce sales of $110.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.40 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $102.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $445.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.40 million to $453.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $455.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $244,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 50.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 13.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 196,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

