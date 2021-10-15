Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. AAON has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last ninety days. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

