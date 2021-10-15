Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post sales of $61.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.20 million and the lowest is $57.20 million. Alphatec posted sales of $41.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $237.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $294.16 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $299.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 423,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Alphatec by 103.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

