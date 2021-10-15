Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce sales of $425.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.50 million. Cable One posted sales of $338.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,176.86.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,772.11 on Friday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,951.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,872.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cable One by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.