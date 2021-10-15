Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $23.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.04 million to $23.20 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $19.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $91.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $91.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $104.49 million, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $110.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

