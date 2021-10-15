Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $23.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.20 million and the lowest is $23.04 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $19.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $91.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $91.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $104.49 million, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $110.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 149,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 90,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

