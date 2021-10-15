Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post $1.42 EPS

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

DIN stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

