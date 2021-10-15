Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.63. FedEx posted earnings of $4.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $19.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.68 to $20.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $227.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.91. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in FedEx by 3.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,126 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 137.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 102.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 14.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

