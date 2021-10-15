Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.00. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Merchants by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

