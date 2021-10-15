Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 2,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $179.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

