Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.18. Littelfuse reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $11.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse stock opened at $282.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.87 and its 200 day moving average is $264.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a one year low of $186.32 and a one year high of $289.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.