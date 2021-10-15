Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NWL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 1,837,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,112. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $30.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.