Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NWL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 1,837,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,112. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $30.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

