Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce $47.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $48.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $232.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million.

Several brokerages have commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,882. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.57 and a beta of -0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

