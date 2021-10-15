Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.65.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $197.75. 17,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,735. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day moving average is $188.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.