Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.80). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

CYCC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,516. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

