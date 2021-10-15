Zacks: Brokerages Expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Joby Aviation.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
