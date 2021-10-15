Zacks: Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Announce $3.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce earnings of $3.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the highest is $3.92. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $17.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.21 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $294.50 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $200.03 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

