Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post sales of $898.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.10 million and the lowest is $897.06 million. Plexus posted sales of $913.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PLXS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Plexus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Plexus by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Plexus by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after buying an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.12. 69,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.45. Plexus has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

