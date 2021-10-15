Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce $220,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $1.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 178,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 244,564.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 34,239 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 3,162,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,957,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $901.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

