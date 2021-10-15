Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

