Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California.

Shares of APPF opened at $130.15 on Monday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average is $133.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.05.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911 in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,465,000 after purchasing an additional 535,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,354,000 after purchasing an additional 485,480 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its stake in AppFolio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,315,000 after buying an additional 181,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AppFolio by 29.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,019,000 after buying an additional 120,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in AppFolio by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 569,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,474,000 after buying an additional 99,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

