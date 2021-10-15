Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) to Sell

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of BBU opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $202,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

