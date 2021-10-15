Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Hold

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

