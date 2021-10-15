Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to Strong Sell

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

CDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 3,433,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 516.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 966,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

