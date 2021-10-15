Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass (NYSE:COMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

COMP opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. Compass has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

