Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Hudson Global stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of -149.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

