Zacks Investment Research Downgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to Hold

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MHO opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,448,000 after acquiring an additional 141,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

