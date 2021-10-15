Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

AOSL opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $828.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $142,905. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

