Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

CIB stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 69.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 53.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

