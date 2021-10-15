Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,144. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

