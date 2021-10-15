Zacks Investment Research Lowers Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

