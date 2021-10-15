Zacks Investment Research Lowers Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 112.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth $4,575,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 750.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 449,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 298,744 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

