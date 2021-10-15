Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $1,292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

