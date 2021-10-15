Zacks Investment Research Lowers StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $70.47.
In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,728. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in StoneX Group by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
