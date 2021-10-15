Zacks Investment Research Lowers StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,728. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in StoneX Group by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

