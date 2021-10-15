Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $639.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

