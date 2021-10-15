Zacks Investment Research Lowers Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to Sell

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

