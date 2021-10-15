Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVAX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

EVAX opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.