Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Buy

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after buying an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

