Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to “Buy”

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYBX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

SYBX opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.87. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

