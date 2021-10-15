Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) to “Hold”

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Get Titan Medical alerts:

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $168.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.11.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Medical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.