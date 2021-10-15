Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With 5 million connections in 21 states, U.S. Cellular provides a range of wireless products and services and high-quality network to customers. The company is deploying 5G on the 600 MHz spectrum and plans to expand it with mid- and high-band spectrum. It aims to provide excellent customer service while ramping up business opportunities that use 5G and IoT. U.S. Cellular has been expanding its 5G device offering for consumers and businesses. Its investments in 5G and network modernization programs are on track as it continues to meet customers’ expectations. However, intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market dent its margins. High costs associated with network integration and aggressive equipment pricing weigh on the bottom line. Reduction in store traffic due to the pandemic is expected to hurt its financials.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

United States Cellular stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

