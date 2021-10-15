Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 641.0 days.

Shares of ZLDPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

