Zeepin Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $543,442.49 and approximately $19,539.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00065654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00110210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,717.25 or 0.99383960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.61 or 0.06211142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

