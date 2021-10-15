Zeusshield Reaches Market Cap of $261,933.62 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $261,933.62 and $733.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00204557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00092248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

